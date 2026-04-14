Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Huge crowd gathers in Mumbai's Shivaji Park to bid farewell

MUMBAI: The curtains fell on a golden era of Indian music as the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours on Monday at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park.

'Asha Tai', as she was affectionately known, passed away on Sunday, April 12, at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure following a cardiac arrest. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier as she was suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

The Maharashtra government accorded the veteran singer a state funeral, a tribute reserved for those who have made monumental contributions to the nation.

The ceremony mirrored the farewell given to her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, at the same historic ground.

Political leaders including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Ashish Shelar, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena UBT MP Anil Desai, were among those who were present at the funeral to pay their final respects.

Further, Bollywood superstars including Amir Khan also attended the cremation. They expressed their profound grief over the loss of the "most versatile voice" in music history.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message.

From the film industry, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, A.R. Rahman, and Hema Malini shared heartfelt tributes, describing her as an "irreplaceable pillar" of Indian cinema. (IANS)

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