LEH: Noted engineer and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk ended her 21-day hunger strike on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment in Ladakh’s ongoing struggle for rights. The violent anti-Wangchuk protests, which began on March 6, demanded the promotion of demands for statehood and implementation of the Sixth Plan in Ladakh Having survived only on water and salt, Wangchuk’s lone protest took a boost when he was reportedly affected by 350 individuals who endured harsh weather conditions, where temperatures dropped to -10 degrees Celsius.

His demands speak to the feelings of many Ladakhis, who feel marginalized and politically neglected. The focus of Wangchuk’s demand is the implementation of the Sixth Schedule, which guarantees land protection and autonomy for tribal areas. He emphasized the urgent need to protect Ladakh’s fertile pastoral lands from encroachment by industrial projects in the south and pointed out that the Chinese have made progress in the north. The Wangchuk project is poised to take off with a planned border outreach, bringing together 10,000 Ladakhi herdsmen and farmers to highlight the plight of the region.

Apart from that advocating political representation through separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil, Wangchuk emphasizes the need for creating employment opportunities for local people, forms a Public Service Commission to suit Leh and Kargil region criticizes special needs, ignores dialogue with community members and ignores potential environmental impacts.

Inspite of the protests, Sonam Wangchuk insisted that his hunger strike would end only when his health improved. He has also vowed to continue the fight with the natives that would take turns fasting until he had sufficient strength to resume his resistance. This kind of unwavering determination of him shows the true amount of resilience of Ladakh in their quest for equal representation and sustainable development.

This 21 day long Wangchuk's hunger strike which he has completed is a reminder of the multiple challenges faced by marginalized communities and the enduring spirit of resistance to systemic injustice. Hence as Ladakh grapples with social and political challenges, Sonam Wangchuk's activism is still a beacon of hope for the future that will impact mankind and is right to protect their land and culture.