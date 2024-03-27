Meghalaya: Umiam Bridge Closure for Maintenance Triggers Traffic Diversions

MEGHALAYA: The Umiam Bridge in Meghalaya, which is an important transport corridor in the region, is set to undergo necessary maintenance work, which will dramatically change the traffic flow. Effective from March 31, the bridge will be closed to facilitate proper maintenance, focusing primarily on replacing bearings and expansion joints on the spillway bridges This maintenance work is critical to ensure the bridge accurately and safely for a long time. The closure of the Umiam Bridge will see dramatic traffic changes.

The bridge is scheduled to be completely closed for at least six hours a day, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m.These closures will cause inconvenience to travelers but maintenance work needs to be carried out efficiently and safely. There will also be a soft opening of part of the road until April 8, but there will be four-ton vehicles on one lane of the bridge followed by up to 15-ton vehicles on the bridge side lane from the morning of April 7 8. 8. Presentation.

As a result of these restrictions, the authorities have identified alternative measures to minimize the impact on passengers. Light Vehicles (LMVs) are directed to use roads like Shillong-Mawtawar-Umiam Airport Road (VIP Road)-Lad Umroi Road or Shillang-NEIGRIHMS-New Shillang Towanship-Diengpasoh-Lad Umroi Road These new roads provide roads another convenient for LMVs to reach their destination, while the UmiaM Bridge is closed.

Specific alternatives are also recommended for heavy vehicles, including heavy vehicles (HMVs) and buses. It include the Shillong-LaItkor-MawrYngkneng-Lad Umroi corridor and the Shillong-Mairang-Nongkhlaw-Guwahati airport corridor. The roads though remote accommodates heavy vehicles that are affected by the closure of the Umia Bridge thus maintaining connectivity and maintaining efficiency in the area.

The latest traffic regulations and procedures have been developed to ensure safe and smooth operation of the vehicles during the maintenance period. It is also essential that the passengers must abide by these rules and use other designated procedures to minimize inconvenience and disruption. The work of maintenance on the Umiam Bridge underscores the authorities’ commitment to ensure the safety and reliability of infrastructure as well as it the benefits all of its users.