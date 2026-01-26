Leveraging complementary strengths, EU Commission President says on India visit

New Delhi: President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said that Europe and India have chosen strategic partnership, dialogue and openness.

Von der Leyen said that India and Europe are building mutual resilience.

In a post on X, she said, “I’m so glad to be in India today. India and Europe have made a clear choice. The choice of strategic partnership, dialogue and openness. Leveraging our complementary strengths. And building mutual resilience. We are showing a fractured world that another way is possible.”

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met and held talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas today.

Regarding the meeting, in a post on X, Jaishankar wrote “A wide ranging and productive conversation with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas. Reflected the growing comfort and strong convergences of the India-European Union partnership. Agreed on intensifying our exchanges and taking forward our cooperative agenda.”

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held talks with the President of European Union Council Antonio Costa Von der Leyen in Delhi.

Jaishankar hoped that their talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be a harbinger of a new chapter in India-European Union relations.

In a post on X, he said, “Delighted to welcome President of EU Council Antonio Costa and President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen to India. A great privilege to have them as Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Confident that their upcoming discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will herald a new chapter in India - European Union relations.”

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday called the India-EU partnership one of trust and reliability as the President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India.

Costa and Von der Leyen were received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry; and Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada and were accorded with Guard of Honour. (ANI)

Also Read: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrives in India, to be Chief Guest at R-Day celebrations