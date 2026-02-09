Liquor shop auctions fetch J&K government Rs 2,152 crore in two years

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has earned revenue worth Rs 2,152 crore from the auction of liquor shops during the past two financial years, and the Union Territory government does not intend to open new liquor shops during the current financial year. Official data shows that revenue of Rs 1,03,462.49 lakh was generated in 2023–24, while Rs 1,11,816.07 lakh was earned by the government in 2024–25. The Jammu region contributed the bulk of the revenue, generating Rs 1,96,830.06 lakh over the last two years, while the Kashmir region accounted for Rs 18,448.50 lakh, officials said. The government further stated that no new JKEL-2 liquor licences are proposed to be issued during the present financial year. Sharing district-wise details, the government said existing wine shops generated substantial revenue in the last two years. In Jammu district, revenue stood at Rs 48,350.15 lakh in 2023–24 and increased to Rs 50,913.93 lakh in 2024–25. Udhampur recorded Rs 11,322 lakh in 2023–24 and Rs 12,061.50 lakh in 2024–25, while Kathua generated Rs 10,653 lakh and Rs 11,272 lakh during the same period. (IANS)

