Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Stage Set For Counting Of Votes In Assam

GUWAHATI: The D-day is finally here, with all arrangements ready for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Assam on June 4 (Tuesday).

The counting of votes is due to start at 8 a.m., along with the rest of the country. All preparations and security arrangements have been completed across the state.

The polling for the election of members to the 18th Lok Sabha was held in three phases in Assam: on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

The fate of the 143 candidates in the reckoning will be decided after the counting is completed. The Election Department, Assam, expects the results for the state to be declared by Tuesday evening.

It is to be noted that polling in the three phases concluded peacefully across the state, and the eventual turnout at polling stations was 81.56%. There are 50 election districts in the state, but counting will be done at 52 locations.

The counting of votes in all 52 counting locations will start at 8 a.m. A total of 152 counting halls at the 52 counting locations have been set up for the counting of votes on June 4.

A total of 1941 counting tables have been set up in the 152 counting halls. A total staff strength of 5823 will be engaged in the counting process.

Round-wise counting will take place for the 14 parliamentary constituencies. Amri assembly constituency under Diphu parliamentary constituency will have the lowest of ten rounds of counting. The highest rounds of counting will be done in Jaleswar in Goalpara East of Dhubri parliamentary constituency, with 28 rounds of counting scheduled.

The general observers for counting deputed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) have reached their respective counting locations.

Some of the prominent candidates contesting the polls are Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) and Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP) for Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency; Topon Kumar Gogoi (BJP) and Gaurav Gogoi (Congress) for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency; Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP) and Roselina Tirkey (Congress) for the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency; Ranjit Dutta (BJP) and Premlal Ganju (Congress) for Sonitpur parliamentary constituency; Pradan Baruah (BJP) and Uday Shankar Hazarika (Congress) for Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency; Dilip Saikia (BJP), Madhab Rajbangshi (Congress) and Durgadas Boro (BPF) for Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituency; Amarsing Tisso (BJP) and Joy Ram Engleng (Congress) for Diphu parliamentary constituency; Kripanath Mallah (BJP) and Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury (Congress) for Karimganj parliamentary constituency; Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP) and Surya Kanta Sarkar (Congress) for Silchar parliamentary constituency; Pradyut Bordoloi (Congress), Suresh Borah (BJP) and Aminul Islam (AIUDF) for Nagaon parliamentary constituency; Kampa Borgoyari (BPF), Garjan Mashahary (Congress) and Jayanta Basumatary for Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency; Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF), Rakibul Hussain (Congress), Zabed Islam (AGP) for Dhubri parliamentary constituency; Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP), Deep Bayan (Congress), and Manoranjan Talukdar (CPI-M) for Barpeta parliamentary constituency; Bijuli Kalita Medhi (BJP) and Mira Borthakur Goswami (Congress) for Guwahati parliamentary constituency.

After the announcement of the results, any victory procession cannot be taken out in the state, as per a ban from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

To ensure transparency in the counting process, the bringing of EVMs from strong rooms to the counting halls will be monitored by CCTV.

