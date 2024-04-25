Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know How To Check Your Name On Voter List And How To Find Your Polling Station

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are in progress. The first phase concluded on April 19, and the second phase is set to be conducted on April 26, with 70 candidates across five constituencies in Assam and one in Tripura.
The third phase is scheduled for May 7, followed by the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh and final phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.
In the Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the constituencies of Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Nagaon, and Silchar from Assam, along with the Tripura East constituency from Tripura, will be casting their votes.
Here are a few important details one should know about before voting:
What Documents are required for voting
For voting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, you can carry any one of these documents:
Voter ID
Driving License
Passport
Aadhar Card
PAN Card
MNREGA Job Card
Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
Passbook with a photograph issued by a state bank or post office
Pension Document with photograph
Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company
Health Insurance Smart Cards issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour
Official Identity Cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.
How to Find your Polling Station/Booth
To find your polling booth for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, follow these steps:
Visit the website: electoralsearch.eci.gov.in
There are three methods to check your polling booth:
1. By Details: Enter your state, language, personal details, district, and assembly constituency, then search.
2. By EPIC/Voter ID Card: Select your language, enter your EPIC number or Voter ID card details, select your state, then search.
3. By Mobile: Select your state and language, enter your mobile number, input the received OTP, then search.
How to check your Name on the Electoral Roll
To check if your name is on the electoral roll, visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in. Enter your EPIC number, state, constituency, and region name. Alternatively, you can use your registered mobile number to search.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: FAQs
Q. Is it still possible to vote if the physical Voter ID card has been misplaced ?
A. Certainly! Even without a voter ID card, you can vote as long as your name is on the official voter list. In case of a lost voter ID card, you can use alternatives like a Passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving licence, MNREGA card, ID cards of central and state government employees, or Pension cards with a photograph at the polling booth.
Q. What should I do if my name is not registered on the official voter list ?
A. If you're not on the voter list, you can register either online or offline. Online registration involves filling out 'Form 6' on the ECI website. For offline registration, you can obtain Form 6 from Election Registration Offices or Booth Level Officers.