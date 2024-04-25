Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know How To Check Your Name On Voter List And How To Find Your Polling Station

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are in progress. The first phase concluded on April 19, and the second phase is set to be conducted on April 26, with 70 candidates across five constituencies in Assam and one in Tripura.

The third phase is scheduled for May 7, followed by the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh and final phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

In the Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the constituencies of Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Nagaon, and Silchar from Assam, along with the Tripura East constituency from Tripura, will be casting their votes.

Here are a few important details one should know about before voting: