Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Voting Commences Across 88 Seats; 5 In Assam

GUWAHATI: Voting for the second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections has commenced across 88 parliamentary constituencies including five seats in Assam at 7 am on Friday.

A total of 1,210 candidates will be vying to get elected to the parliament during the phase 2 of polling.

No unusual or unwanted incidents have so far been reported during the early stages of the polling across the 9,133 polling stations that have been set up in the five constituencies that are going to the polls in Assam, namely the Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Karimganj, Silchar (SC), and Nagaon.