Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Voting in 5 Constituencies Across Assam and 1 in Tripura on April 26

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Date and Full Schedule:

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are underway with the first phase having successfully concluded on April 19. The second phase is eagerly anticipated and is scheduled for April 26. This phase will see a total of 70 candidates vying for the votes of the people across five constituencies in Assam and one in Tripura.

The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Phase 2 Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.

The Election Commission had received a total of 132 nominations for 6 Parliamentary constituencies from Assam and Tripura for Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.