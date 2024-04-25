Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Voting in 5 Constituencies Across Assam and 1 in Tripura on April 26

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Date and Full Schedule:
The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are underway with the first phase having successfully concluded on April 19. The second phase is eagerly anticipated and is scheduled for April 26. This phase will see a total of 70 candidates vying for the votes of the people across five constituencies in Assam and one in Tripura.
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Phase 2 Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
The Election Commission had received a total of 132 nominations for 6 Parliamentary constituencies from Assam and Tripura for Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Polling Date:
The Phase 2 Lok Sabha voting will take place on April 26.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Seats:
Below are the constituencies that will participate in the Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections from the North-eastern region:
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Key Candidates:
Darrang- Udalguri:
Madhab Rajbangshi, a two-time ex-MP from the Indian National Congress (INC) will contest for this newly formed Lok Sabha seat, along with Dilip Saikia of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Other notable candidates include Biren Basak from the Bharatiya Gana Parishad (BGP) and Aroon Barooa from the Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party (BJKP).
Diphu:
The Diphu Lok Sabha constituency, formerly known as the Autonomous District, is set for a competitive election. The key candidates include Amarsing Tisso from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Joy Ram Engleng from the Indian National Congress (INC), John Barnard Sangma from the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), and Jotson Bey from the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC).
Karimganj
The main contenders are Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury of the Indian National Congress (INC), who will be challenging the current Member of Parliament, Kripanath Mallah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Other notable candidates include Sahabul Islam Choudhury of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Prajjwal Sudip Deb from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (COMMUNIST) (SUCI-C)
Nagaon
The key candidates include the current Member of Parliament, Pradyut Bordoloi of the Indian National Congress (INC), Suresh Borah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aminul Islam of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and Santanu Mukherjee of the Bharatiya Gana Parishad (BGP).
Silchar
Parimal Suklabaidya, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Surya Kanta Sarkar representing the Indian National Congress, Radheshyam Biswas from All India Trinamool Congress and Rajib Das representing the Bahujan Maha Party, are the main candidates for the seat of this constituency.
Tripura East
Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarman is the candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded Rajendra Reang for the same constituency.
ALSO READ: Manipur: The Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency Election Campaigns Have Come to an End
ALSO WATCH: