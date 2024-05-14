Mizoram: 200 Refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh Enter Lawngtlai

AIZAWL: Over 200 refugees from Myanmar's Chin state and Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts recently crossed into south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, which borders Bangladesh and Myanmar, according to an official.

Last week, at least 127 people from the Bawm tribe, one of the ethnic Mizo tribes, entered Chamdur 'P' village in Lawngtlai district from Bangladesh. This has increased the total number of Bangladeshi refugees seeking shelter in Mizoram to 1,368, the official stated.

Around 1,241 Kuki-Chin people from the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh have sought refuge in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.