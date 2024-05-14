Mizoram: 200 Refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh Enter Lawngtlai

AIZAWL: Over 200 refugees from Myanmar's Chin state and Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts recently crossed into south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, which borders Bangladesh and Myanmar, according to an official.
Last week, at least 127 people from the Bawm tribe, one of the ethnic Mizo tribes, entered Chamdur 'P' village in Lawngtlai district from Bangladesh. This has increased the total number of Bangladeshi refugees seeking shelter in Mizoram to 1,368, the official stated.
Around 1,241 Kuki-Chin people from the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh have sought refuge in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.
They started arriving in Mizoram in November 2022 because of a military operation by the Bangladeshi army against the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), an ethnic insurgent group that is advocating for a separate state.
The official mentioned that approximately 95 refugees from Myanmar's Chin state escaped to Lawngtlai and Khawzawl districts between April 30 and the first week of May.
These individuals from Myanmar are said to have left their homes out of concern about being forcibly recruited by the Arakan Army, the largest ethnic armed group in the neighboring country.
The district administrations are preparing to provide quick relief and humanitarian aid to the recently arrived refugees, the official stated.
As per the state home department, a total of 34,346 people from Myanmar, including 13,302 children, have sought shelter in Mizoram, with refugees spread across all 11 districts as of May 4.
Out of the 21,044 adult refugees, 10,097 are males and 10,947 are females.
The statement also mentioned that 17,901 refugees from Myanmar are residing outside of relief camps. They are either staying with relatives or friends or renting houses. Additionally, 16,445 people are living in 149 relief camps spread across seven districts.
