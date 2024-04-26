Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Candidates With Criminal Cases Across 6 Constituencies In North-East India

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are underway, with the second phase scheduled for April 26. In Phase 2, 70 candidates across five constituencies in Assam and one in Tripura will contest for the votes of the electorate.

Out of the 70 candidates, there are 9 who have criminal cases filed against them. This includes one candidate each from the Darrang-Udalguri and Diphu constituencies, three from the Karimganj constituency, and four from Nagaon.

It is noteworthy that the candidates from Silchar and Tripura East constituencies have no recorded criminal cases against them.

The below data provides a significant insight into the background of the candidates: