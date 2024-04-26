Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Candidates With Criminal Cases Across 6 Constituencies In North-East India

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are underway, with the second phase scheduled for April 26. In Phase 2, 70 candidates across five constituencies in Assam and one in Tripura will contest for the votes of the electorate.
Out of the 70 candidates, there are 9 who have criminal cases filed against them. This includes one candidate each from the Darrang-Udalguri and Diphu constituencies, three from the Karimganj constituency, and four from Nagaon.
It is noteworthy that the candidates from Silchar and Tripura East constituencies have no recorded criminal cases against them.
The below data provides a significant insight into the background of the candidates:
Darrang-Udalguri
Swarna Devi, a candidate from Gana Suraksha Party, has an FIR (Case No. 185/2014) registered against her at Belsore Police Station, Nalbari, Assam under IPC Sections 143, 447, 427, 435. The case was filed as PRC Case No. 358/2019 at the Judicial Magistrate First Class Cum Munsiff No. 1, Nalbari.
Diphu
J. I. Kathar has two criminal cases against him. FIR no. 280/2022 was registered at the Diphu Police Station, Lorulangso, K/A, Assam. It was placed under PRC 46/2023 at ACJM. It cited the following- 188, 143, 269, 270, 336, 353, 506, 323 of IPC and 83(2) of JJ Act.
Additionally, another FIR no. 22/ 2023 was registered at the Kheroni Police Station, Kheroni West, Assam, which was also placed as PRC 29/2023 at JMFC. The case cited the following- 120(B), 143, 145, 153(A), 186, 188, 290, 291, 353 of IPC R/W Section 3 of PDPP Act.
Karimganj
Sahabul Islam Choudhury has two criminal cases against him. FIR no. 36/2014 was registered. Case no- CR 261(S)/2014 was placed at CJM, Shillong and stated 406, 420, 468, 34 of IPC. Another case 509/2004 was placed at CJM, Kamrup Metro and cited 138 NI Act. The offenses were briefly described as land dispute and double payment claim respectively.
Abdul Kalam Mazumder has three criminal cases against him. FIR no.108/2019 was registered at the Ramnathpur Police Station, Hailakandi, Assam. The same was placed as CR 935/2023 at CJM Hailakandi; and cited 448, 294, 323, 354B, 506 IPC.
Another case no. PRC 909/2023 was filed at the JMFC Hailakandi Assam and stated 447, 341, 294, 323, 506. Lastly, case no. PRC 2768/2019 was placed at the JMFC Hailakandi Assam under 120B, 420, 376D, 506, 34 of the IPC.
Muzakkir Hasan Laskar has one pending criminal case against him. Case GR 2099/16 was registered at M-I Court. Applicable IPC Sections include 341, 342, 323, 365, 34.
Nagaon
Aminul Islam has four criminal cases against him.
- FIR no. 264/2020 at Juria police station for allegedly holding a Janaja (funeral) of his deceased father during Covid-19 protocol, violating U/S 269/270 IPC and Section 51B of D.M. Act.
- FIR no. 5/2020 at the CID Police Station, Guwahati, for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding Covid-19 through social media, violating U/S- 120 (B)/ 153 (A) (b)/ 295 (A)/ 505/ 298 IPC and Section 67 of I.T. Act.
- FIR no. 887/2020 under Nagaon Police Station for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding Covid-19 through social media, violating U/S 120 (B)/ 153 (A)/ 124 (A)/ 295 (A)/ 188 IPC and Section 51 (B)/ 54 D.M. Act.
- FIR no. 4263/2018 at the Nagaon Police Station for alleged interference with ADP College Dress Code, violating U/S 153 (B)/ 506 IPC and Section 66 (E) of I.T. Act.
BJP candidate Suresh Borah has two pending criminal cases against him. He is facing two FIRs registered at the Nagaon Police Station. FIR no. 3216/16 alleges conspiracy, cheating by delivery of property, and forgery for the purpose of cheating under U/S 120 (B)/ 468/ 420/ 506 IPC.
The second FIR, no. 2889/16, cites allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating by delivery of property, criminal breach of trust, and forgery for the purpose of cheating under U/S 120 (B)/ 420/ 406/ 468/ 34 IPC.
Abu Eusuf Md Raihan Uddin has D.V. Case No. 516/2022 registered against him at the JMFC, Nagaon under Section 12 of D.V. Act.
Sikha Sarma has three criminal cases against her. FIR No.1087/2023 was registered at the Dispur Police Station, Assam under 500, 509, 153A, 295A, 201, 203, 505 IPC.
Another FIR no. 356/2022 was registered at the Dispur Police Station, Assam and placed as Court case no. PRC 1259/2023 at the JMFC, Kamrup (M) under CJM, Kamrup (M). It cited IPC 94A, 500, 506.
A third FIR - 1218/2021 was registered at the Dispur PS, Guwahati, Assam under 294a, 124A, 500, 506 IPC and Sections 45 IT Act.