LPG supply steady nationwide as 55 lakh refills delivered in a day

New Delhi: The supply of domestic LPG cylinders is normal in the country, with more than 55 lakh refills delivered on Saturday, while another 64,000 free trade 5 kg cylinders have also been sold, and no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships, the Ministry of Petroleum said on Sunday. Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to 94 per cent on an industry basis, and to prevent diversion at the distributor level, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have been increased from 53 per cent in February to 84 per cent, the statement said. All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption. All petrol pumps are operating normally across the country. (IANS)

Also Read: Over 54 lakh LPG refills delivered in a day, have sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel: Govt