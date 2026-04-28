Maa-Mati-Manush victory no longer a prediction, matter of time: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed confidence in her party's electoral prospects, citing overwhelming public support during recent 'padyatras' and 'Janasabhas', and asserted that the "victory of Maa-Mati-Manush" is "a matter of time."

Sharing a post on X ahead of the second phase Assembly election, Banerjee said, "The extraordinary enthusiasm, the genuine warmth, the spontaneous emotional outpouring of ordinary people at yesterday's padyatra and janasabhas have moved me in ways that words can only approximate. This is a bond forged over years of standing together through every challenge this land has faced. The victory of Maa-Mati-Manush is no longer a matter of prediction. It is a matter of time."

Emphasising Bengal's cultural and historical identity, the Chief Minister said the state has long stood as a "beacon of harmony" and civilisational pride.

Launching an attack on the opposition in the state, she warned that the state has no place for divisive, destructive forces who seek to deprive Bengal of its rightful dues and tarnish its heritage.

"This sacred land of Bengal has, since time immemorial, stood as a beacon of harmony, culture, and civilisational pride. It has no place for divisive, destructive forces who seek to deprive Bengal of its rightful dues, tarnish its heritage, and ride their lust for power over the dignity of its people. They will receive the only response they deserve. A decisive, democratic reckoning from the vigilant and united people of Bengal," she wrote in her X post. (ANI)

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