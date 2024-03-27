Lok Sabha Election: Dates for inspection of expenditure registers fixed in Lakhimpur HPC

LAKHIMPUR: The District Commissioner of Lakhimpur district & Returning Officer of 12-Lakhimpur HPC Lok Sabha Election 2024, through a notice fixed the dates for inspection of the expenditure registers of the contesting candidates of 12-Lakhimpur HPC. As per the notice, the inspection will be done on April 5 from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm at the conference hall off the District Commissioner’s Office, Lakhimpur. On April 11, the inspection will be done from 10.00 to 5.00 pm at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Dhemaji and on April 17, the inspection will be done from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Lakhimpur. This will be done in pursuance to the Compendium of Instructions on Election Expenditure Monitoring, 2024.

Also Read: Assam: Tinsukia district Congress president Pranab Baruah joins BJP

Also Watch: