Madhya Pradesh: Tragic Blast Prompts Closure of Firecracker Factories in Harda; Owners Arrested

BHOPAL: In response to a devastating blast at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, claiming 12 lives and injuring 170, the state government has taken swift action. All 12 firecracker factories in the Harda district, found non-compliant with safety regulations, have been sealed with immediate effect.

The tragic incident occurred at a factory in Bairagarh village, 150 km from Bhopal, leading to the destruction of approximately 50 nearby houses. Eyewitnesses described a massive explosion, leaving several bodies at the scene and numerous individuals missing.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that the explosives stored in the Harda factory exceeded the permitted limit specified in the license. Consequently, the owners, Somesh Agarwal and Rajesh Agarwal, were arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The factory manager, Rafiq Khan, was also detained for questioning.

The charges filed against the accused include sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 The charges filed against the accused include sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed a stern stance, stating that the state government would spare no guilty parties, ensuring strict action against those responsible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences for the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, along with Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences for the lives lost and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The incident has sparked heightened scrutiny of safety standards in the firecracker industry, prompting the government's decisive measures to prevent future tragedies.