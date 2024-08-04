Madhya Pradesh: Tragic Temple Wall Collapse in Madhya Pradesh Kills Nine Children

BHOPAL: In a devastating incident on Sunday morning nine children were killed and several others feared trapped after temple wall collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. Tragedy struck at approximately 8:30 am during religious programme at Hardayal temple in Shahpur village, under Rehli assembly seat.

Authorities confirmed that incessant rainfall had weakened foundation of temple's walls which are over 50 years old. The wall collapsed on children, who were participating in Sawan festivities. They were making earthen shivlings as part of celebrations.

Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya stated that all debris has been cleared from site. "The incident happened around 8:30 am. The wall fell on children resulting in deaths of nine children. Two others are undergoing treatment in hospital," Arya told media. Children who lost their lives were aged between 10 and 15 years.

Visuals from site showed police officers and rescue workers using bulldozers to sift through debris in desperate effort to save those trapped. The incident has left local community in shock and mourning.

This heartbreaking event comes just day after another tragic wall collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district where four children lost their lives after being trapped under rubble of abandoned building Following this incident Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow. He announced ex gratia amount of ₹2 lakh each for families of victim children.

In response to Rewa incident authorities arrested two individuals connected to building's ownership A case was registered against them under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As state grapples with these back-to-back tragedies questions about structural integrity of old buildings and safety measures during public events have come to forefront The state government is expected to conduct thorough investigations to prevent such incidents in future and ensure safety of its citizens.