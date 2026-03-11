Madurai Airport set to boost connectivity after Cabinet nod for international status

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved declaration of Madurai Airport as an International Airport, a move expected to enhance regional connectivity and boost economic development in southern parts of the state.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the upgrade reflects the aspirations of people in the region and will significantly transform Madurai’s development prospects. “The three largest cities in Tamil Nadu are Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. People aspire to have an international airport here. Keeping Madurai’s aspirations in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision in the Union Cabinet to approve Madurai Airport as an International Airport. This will be a major change in the entire development of Madurai and Tamil Nadu,” Vaishnaw said.

According to a release, Madurai Airport, located in the Temple City of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is one of the oldest airports in the State. It serves as a crucial gateway to Southern Tamil Nadu and plays a pivotal role in promoting tourism and pilgrimage, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the region.

Elevating Madurai Airport to International Status would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade, and drive economic development in the region. The airport’s potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city’s historical prominence, a release added. (ANI)

