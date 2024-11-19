Maharashtra Assembly election: Heavyweights battle for supremacy

Mumbai: As the showdown between the MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is imminent in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, it is also hogging the headlines as the heavyweights battle for their supremacy in various constituencies.

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion in June 2022 and later headed the MahaYuti government for the last two and half years, is engaged in a direct fight against his mentor and former Thane district chief of Shiv Sena (united) Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar Dighe from the Kopri-Panchpakhadi constituency in his home turf Thane. The Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is contesting for the fourth time, is pitted against the Congress nominee Pramod Gudadhe from Nagpur South West constituency. The NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister AJit Pawar, who deserted his uncle and joined the MahaYuti in July 2023, is taking on his nephew and NCP-SP candidate Yugendra Pawar from the Baramati constituency.

A veteran OBC leader and NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal faces a challenge for his fifth win in a row in the Yevala seat from NCP-SP candidate Manikrao Shinde from the Maratha community. The contest is important against the backdrop of recent protests over the Maratha and OBC reservations. (IANS)

