Assam: Over 80 percent electors exercise their franchise in Samaguri assembly by-election

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Amidst a slew of scattered clashes between the supporters of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress at several polling stations, over 78.1 percent electors exercised their franchise in Samaguri assembly bye-election till 5pm today here. It is expected that the voters turnout will be more than 80 percent as many electors are still waiting inside several polling stations in the constituency, sources added.

According to sources, it is reported that a slew of incidents as well as scuffle between the supporters of the ruling saffron party and the opposition Congress took place, creating inconvenience situation in process of smooth conduct of the bye-polls at several polling stations for which the polls officials of the concerned stations had to deploy extra security forces to bring the situation under control.

Sources claimed that some Congress workers allegedly intercepted BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma at No 2 Khalihamari polling station creating ruckus and restricted to enter into the polling station. Subsequently, on-duty security personnel brought the situation under control by picking up one person in connection with the incident. Similarly, some scattered incidents also took place in Pub Salpara polling station for which the polling officials concerned had to stop the voting process at the polling station. It is reported that Congress MP Rakibul Hussain rushed to the polling station at Salpara and soon after his arrival, some people went on a rampage and shouted slogans against MP Rakibul Hussain and restricted Hussain there.

Later, on seeing the situation, Hussain finally decided to go back. Subsequently, at the same location, some irate locals damaged a car, belonging to a scribe of Lahorighat in Morigaon district. It’s reported that the scribe was campaigning for favour of Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain for over a week after camping in the constituency.

Besides, a scuffle between Congress workers and BJP workers also took place at Geruakutaoni polling station and later the security forces brought the situation under control.

