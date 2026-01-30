Maharashtra mourns: Ajit Pawar cremated with full State honours

BARAMATI: In a sombre atmosphere filled with grief and chants of “Ekach Wada, Ajit Dada,” Maharashtra bid a final farewell to its Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar on Thursday.

The senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was cremated with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati on Thursday afternoon. The funeral followed a tragic aviation accident on Wednesday that claimed the life of the 66-year-old leader and four others.

The last rites were performed by Ajit Pawar’s eldest son, Parth Pawar, who lit the funeral pyre at approximately 12:00 PM.

Thousands of supporters, party workers, and citizens gathered at the venue, their cries of “Ajit Dada Amar Rahe (Long live Ajit Dada)” echoing across the grounds. Earlier in the day, his mortal remains were kept at his residence in Katewadi, where a massive influx of people from across the state arrived to pay their respects.

Prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, visited the family to offer their condolences to Sharad Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, and the grieving family. The funeral saw a rare gathering of political figures across the spectrum, reflecting Ajit Pawar’s influence in state and national politics.

Key attendees included, Sharad Pawar a veteran leader and Ajit Pawar’s uncle, apart from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (IANS)

Also Read: Plane crash: Nation mourns Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar