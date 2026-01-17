Mahayuti sweeps key Maharashtra civic polls, scores big wins across cities

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti on Friday recorded sweeping victories in Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Dhule, Panvel, Jalgaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad and Jalna municipal corporations, out of the 29 municipal corporations undergoing vote counting in Maharashtra.

In the Navi Mumbai civic body polls, the Yuti won by a thumping majority, with the BJP winning 65 seats and Shiv Sena winning 43 of the total 111 seats. In Ulhasnagar, the BJP won 37 seats, and the alliance partner Shinde Sena won 36 out of 78 seats.

In Panvel and Dhule, the BJP got a majority for the Mahayuti single-handedly, winning 55 out of 78 seats and 50 out of 74 seats respectively, while the Sena won two and five seats respectively.

Saffron ruled in Jalgaon as the BJP won 46 and the Sena won 22 of 75 seats.

In Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, the BJP alone crossed the majority mark, winning 39 of 78 seats while Shiv Sena and NCP won two and 16 seats respectively. Congress won 18 seats here. In Jalna, the BJP-Sena won 53 of 65 seats, defeating Congress, which won only nine. In Bhivandi-Nizampur civic polls, no alliance could cross the majority mark of 45 as Congress won 32 seats, NCP (SP) 12, BJP 22 and Shiv Sena 12. Similarly, in Malegaon, Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party with 18 seats, while no major player crossed the majority line.

The BJP won 25 seats in Ahilyanagar, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 27, Sena won 10, Congress two and Shiv Sena (UBT) one. (ANI)

