Stormy winter session likely as Mahayuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) brace for clash

MUMBAI: The Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are preparing for a week-long winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur from December 8-14, expected to be a "stormy affair." The Mahayuti-comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP-plans to highlight its achievements and its vision for Viksit Maharashtra 2047, marking one year in office on December 5. It will showcase progress across sectors, improved service delivery through digital governance, and transparency as indicators of accelerated development.

The MVA-Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP)-are likely mount an aggressive attack on the government over the severe agrarian crisis, corruption and electoral mismanagement, social tensions arising from Maratha-OBC quota protests, and the state's fragile finances. They also probably intend to push for the long-pending appointment of Leaders of Opposition in both Houses, alleging government delay.

Farmer distress will likely be the Opposition's central issue. They plan to demand the declaration of a "wet drought" and a comprehensive farm loan waiver, calling the government's Rs 32,000-crore relief package inadequate. They may question the delay in submitting the flood-damage memorandum to the Centre, framing it as governmental neglect.

The MVA may also target the government over "chaos" in local body elections, alleging that the postponement of polls in 12 districts was intentional and aimed at giving the BJP undue advantage. Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused the ruling alliance of reducing the State Election Commission to a "joker." The Opposition is expected to highlight "Lakshmi Darshan," seizures of cash from ruling party members, and raise fears of an "EVM scam," pointing to the 19-day gap between polling and counting. (IANS)

