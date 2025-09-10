Not months, but years required to complete SIR process: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, once again made her stand clear that the special intensive revision (SIR) proposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) could not be completed in haste, as the commission had been allegedly trying to do. “It will take at least three to four years to complete the special intensive revision. The entire process could not be completed within a period of just three to four months, which the commission had been allegedly trying to do,” the Chief Minister told media persons at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata before leaving for north Bengal to attend a number of administrative programmes during the next few days of the week. (IANS)

