Mamata Banerjee calls for ‘anti-BJP unity’ after West Bengal poll defeat

KOLKATA: Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called upon all political forces, leftist and rightist, to unite with the Trinamool Congress against Bharatiya Janata Party after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal, as well as the first BJP Chief Minister in the state.

On Saturday, while Adhikari's oath ceremony was taking place at Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata, the former Chief Minister was celebrating the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, as per the Bengali calendar, at her residence in Kalighat in south Kolkata.

At the end of the programme, she called for unity among all anti-Bharatiya Janata Party forces in the state against the new government amid alleged post-poll violence.

"The thunder of post-poll violence is there everywhere in the state. I call upon all anti-Bharatiya Janata Party forces, all students' and youth organisations, and all non-government organisations to unite. We want to form a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party," Mamata Banerjee said.

Speaking on the occasion, she also made it clear that even her once-arch political rival, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front in West Bengal, are welcome in the united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Left, ultra-left, and any other national party are welcome. Let us all come together and remain united. Anyone is welcome to approach me. Henceforth, I will be at my office every day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. My first enemy is the Bharatiya Janata Party," the former Chief Minister said. (IANS)

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee has lost mandate, will be left with no political trace: BJP launches sharp attack