Assam: Fighter of Assam movement Rajen Kumar Nath, passes away

Morigaon: Rajen Kumar Nath, 90, a prominent educationist, writer, poet, founder of various institutions and retired principal of Charaibahi Higher Secondary School passed away on Monday. Nath, who had been suffering from old age ailment for about a month and a half, passed away at his residence at Charaibahi at around 4.25 am on Sunday. Late Nath was born in 1934. He was an English teacher who secured fifth position in Assam and first position in erstwhile Nagaon district in 1950 M.E.’s Scholarship Examination.

Nath started writing poems and songs from classes seven and eight and composed his own songs. Nath was also elected as the general secretary of the Chhatra Ekta Sabha of Jaluguti Higher Secondary School. He passed the IS examination and joined the post of Assistant Teacher at Charaibahi ME School. He later graduated in English and joined Charaibahi Higher Secondary School as an Assistant Teacher and retired from Charaibahi Higher Secondary School in 1996 as the Principal. Nath was selected as a resource person in the education department due to his special proficiency in English and became involved in teacher training. He was involved in various institutions in the area during his lifetime and established many institutions. He was the founding secretary of Charaibahi Central Library, Charaibahi Girls Middle English School, Charaibahi College, Charaibahi Girls Higher Secondary School, Charaibahi Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Charaibahi Literature Branch Nath also served as a fighter in the Assam movement. He was actively involved in the Charabahi Committee Bhaona. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, two daughters-in-law, grandchildren and relatives.

