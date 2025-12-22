Meditation vital for inner peace, social harmony, says Vice President Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday participated in the World Meditation Day celebrations at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana, highlighting the timeless relevance of meditation in fostering inner peace, emotional well-being and social harmony. Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that meditation is a universal practice that transcends cultural, geographical and religious boundaries.

He described it as a path to mental clarity, emotional stability and inner transformation, and noted that World Meditation Day provides an opportunity to recognise its growing importance in modern life.

The Vice President recalled India’s role in co-sponsoring the United Nations General Assembly resolution declaring 21 December as World Meditation Day, describing it as a global recognition of the power of meditation to promote mental well-being and spiritual growth.

He also appreciated the contribution of Daaji in spreading the practice of meditation globally.

He added that India, with its centuries-old traditions of meditation, yoga and spiritual inquiry, continues to offer enduring wisdom to the world.

Highlighting India’s civilisational heritage, he said that meditation in Bharat has long been regarded as an ancient science of the mind and spirit, nurtured by sages and seers. Drawing upon teachings from the Bhagavad Gita and the Tamil spiritual classic ‘Thirumantiram’, he emphasised that mastery of the mind through meditation leads to inner harmony, self-realisation and ethical living. Calling upon citizens to integrate meditation into daily life, he urged individuals, families and communities to lead by example and encourage future generations to embrace practices that promote mental peace, balance and harmony. (IANS)

