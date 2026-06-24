Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notifies new FCRA rules; lists permissible religious activities

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, introducing a detailed framework classifying permissible activities under the religious category while also tightening compliance requirements for organisations receiving foreign funding in India.

The amendment modifies the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, and introduces a dedicated schedule outlining activities eligible for registration under religious purposes. The listed activities include construction, renovation and maintenance of places of worship such as temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, monasteries, synagogues and other religious sites.

The schedule also permits preservation, printing, translation and digitisation of sacred scriptures and commentaries, support for institutions engaged in the study of religious philosophy and history, and provision of amenities for pilgrims, including drinking water, sanitation and shelter facilities at heritage religious sites. It further allows the establishment of dharamshalas, langars, annadans and community kitchens under religious initiatives.

Other permitted activities include religious education, moral instruction, satsangs, discourses, meditation retreats, promotion of devotional music, chants, theatre and liturgical arts, as well as documentation and revival of indigenous and tribal faith practices. However, the rules clearly exclude any activity involving proselytisation.

The amendment also introduces stricter disclosure norms, requiring organisations to declare social media accounts, websites and publications such as books, magazines or articles. Fee structures have also been revised, with additional charges applicable for organisations operating across multiple states or multiple purposes.

The MHA said the changes are aimed at streamlining foreign funding regulations, improving transparency and ensuring clearer classification of permissible activities across sectors, including religious, educational, cultural and social domains. (ANI)

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