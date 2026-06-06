MHA Plants Over 5 Lakh Saplings Nationwide, Targets 7 Crore Trees This Year

NEW DELHI: In a major push towards environmental conservation, all offices under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), planted over five lakh saplings across the country on Friday as part of a nationwide plantation drive, and targeted to plant seven crore saplings this year.

The initiative is part of MHA’s ongoing tree plantation campaign launched in 2020 under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Since its inception, the MHA said, the campaign has seen the planting of more than 6.67 crore saplings, reflecting a sustained commitment to enhancing green cover across the country.

Officials in MHA said that the ambitious target of planting 7 crore trees will be achieved within the current year.

The Ministry said the CAPFs play a key role in implementing the tree plantation initiative across diverse terrains and have set further targets to intensify the drive.

As per officials in the MHA, the forces aim to plant 40 lakh saplings in 2026 and significantly scale up efforts to 2 crore saplings in 2027.

Highlighting a major milestone, officials recalled a record-setting plantation drive conducted on July 14, 2024, at the Revati Range of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Indore. During the event, a total of 12,41,017 saplings were planted in a single day, earning recognition in the Guinness World Records.

The large-scale plantation initiatives are aimed at promoting environmental sustainability, improving biodiversity, and contributing to climate change mitigation.

Officials said that such efforts also help instil environmental awareness among personnel and local communities. (ANI)

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