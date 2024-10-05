Might go on hunger strike again if talks fail: Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk

New Delhi: Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday said he might go on hunger strike again, if talks with the government regarding his demands for the union territory fail in the coming days.

Speaking to ANI, Wangchuk said, "We may go on Anshan (hunger strike) again if the need arises. We hope there is no need. We will meet the leaders and go happily."

Regarding the demand for the restoration of statehood and democratic rights in Ladakh, the activist stated, "It is about the restoration of democracy. One is in the form of statehood, like all states. The second is grassroots democracy for indigenous tribal communities."

He also emphasised that the Indian Constitution offers special provisions for tribal communities, granting them law-making powers through autonomous councils.

The Ladakh activist also noted that the promise of including Ladakh in Schedule 6 of the Constitution was made in various election manifestos. "Five years have gone. We have come mainly to remind them of their promises," he said.

He further opened up about his long journey of 130 days, covering 1,000 kilometres from Leh to Delhi, where he aimed to raise awareness about the region's issues.

"The journey was long, and hardships were there, but they were expected. Our bodies may be tired, but our souls are refreshed with all that happened after we came," he said. "We have no regrets because all that happened, happened for good."

Wangchuk and a group of around 150 supporters were detained by Delhi Police at the Delhi-Haryana border, earlier this week. They were informed about prohibitory orders after travelling for hours on their bus.

"We thought we'd keep to under five [people], but the police were bent on either returning us to Ladakh. They told us to go back, and of course, we hadn't come for that," he explained.

The police detained them due to alleged violations of the prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNS.

"They wanted to detain us, and they did in their police stations. It was not comfortable, but they were making their best efforts. We have no grudges, especially because this actually helped us reach out to more people in the country about our issues," Wangchuk added. (ANI)

