Ministry of Civil Aviation calls high-level meeting after series of bomb threats in airplanes

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has called a high-level meeting on Wednesday after a series of bomb threats received on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the sources, Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday held a meeting with the Bureau of Civil Aviation, CISF, and other senior officials in airport security over the bomb threats.

Sources in CISF have confirmed that more than 10 bomb threats have been received on social media in last 24 hours.

“We have identified and suspended several accounts that were posting threats on social media regarding bombs in airplanes. It has been informed some threats were originated from London and from other countries,” said a senior police officer.

“In the last 24 hours, we have received several bomb threats in many sectors. We are taking up all the calls and also informed concerned police officers regarding the threat to identify the person behind it,” said an officer in airport security.

A senior officer in airport security said that every threat is important to them and they can ignore it as it is a matter of passengers’ safety. (ANI)

