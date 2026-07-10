Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reshuffles 61 AGMUT cadre IAS, IPS officers with immediate effect

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday ordered a major reshuffle of officers belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, transferring a total of 61 IAS and IPS officers with immediate effect.

As per the order issued by the MHA, 21 IAS officers and 40 IPS officers have been transferred and posted across various AGMUT cadre segments, including Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH&DD). The MHA said the transfers and postings of AGMUT cadre IAS and IPS officers will take effect immediately and remain in force until further orders. (ANI)

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