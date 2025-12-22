Ministry of Railways announce passenger fare hike from December 26

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced a rationalisation of passenger fares, with a revised fare structure set to take effect from December 26, aimed at balancing rising operational costs while minimising the impact on passengers. According to the Railways, there will be no increase in fares for suburban services and Monthly Season Ticket (MST) holders, providing relief to daily commuters. Similarly, ordinary-class passengers travelling up to 215 kilometres will not see any fare increase. For journeys beyond 215 kilometres in ordinary class, fares will increase by one paise per kilometre. In the Mail and Express non-AC categories, the fare hike has been fixed at 2 paise per kilometre, while AC classes will also see a uniform increase of 2 paise per kilometre. The Ministry clarified that the increase would have a limited financial impact on passengers. For instance, a 500-kilometre non-AC journey will cost only Rs 10 extra under the revised structure. The rationalisation is expected to generate an additional Rs 600 crore in revenue, according to the release. Emphasis is being laid on strengthening safety through enhanced manpower deployment, with manpower-related expenditure rising to nearly Rs 1,15,000 crore. The pension bill has also witnessed a sharp increase, touching Rs 60,000 crore, while the total operating cost of the Railways for 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 2,63,000 crore, as per the release. (ANI)

