MK Stalin Alleges ‘Horse Trading’ as Three AIADMK MLAs Resign and Join TVK

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin on Monday alleged "horse trading" as three AIADMK MLAs resigned and joined hands with the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Three AIADMK MLAs, Sathyabama, Maragatham Kumaravel, and Jayakumar, tendered their resignation, which were accepted by the Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar.

In an X post, MK Stalin lambasted TVK for being a "force of misery" and asked if the people cast their votes for the ruling party "merely to witness such disgraceful spectacles."

Recalling the factional split within the AIADMK camp during the trust vote, he wrote, "'Horse-trading' proceeding at 'horse-speed'! Scene 1: In the absence of a majority, the TVK seeks support from the leaders of its alliance partners. Scene 2: Negotiating a price to secure the supportive vote of a faction within the AIADMK during the confidence motion--while also picking up an AMMK member as a bonus. Scene 3: Orchestrating the resignations of certain AIADMK members and inducting them into their own party--right within the premises of the Secretariat itself."

"Did the people cast their votes for you merely to witness such disgraceful spectacles? Those who boasted of being a 'Force of Purity' have now been exposed as a Force of Misery," he added.

Stalin also slammed DMK's former ally Congress, calling their support for the TVK "hypocrisy."

"The Congress party's feigned opposition to the BJP--having submitted a letter stating they would offer support only if the NDA's backing was not sought--now stands exposed in all its hypocrisy, as they sit within the Cabinet, relishing the unfolding drama and cheering it on," the post read. (ANI)

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