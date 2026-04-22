TN Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin conducts roadshow on last day of campaigning

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday conducted a roadshow in Villivakkam in Chennai on the last day of campaigning as the state prepares to go to polls on April 23.

The roadshow witnessed participation from party workers and supporters who gathered along the route to greet the Chief Minister. Stalin acknowledged the crowd during the campaign event as he continued his outreach in key constituencies of the capital city.

Earlier in the day, Stalin campaigned in support of the State Health Minister and party candidate Ma. Subramanian in the Saidapet Assembly constituency.

During the campaign, Stalin interacted with voters and sought support for the DMK nominee, while also acknowledging public support for the party across Chennai.

"Chennai has always been the fortress of DMK!" he said in a post on X, referring to the response in Sholinganallur, Velachery and Saidapet constituencies.

Stalin also undertook a morning walk campaign in Kannagi Nagar, where he was greeted by large crowds of supporters and residents. (ANI)

Also Read: LPG cylinder shortage due to BJP’s failure model: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin