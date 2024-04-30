‘Mood in the country is changing’: Sachin Pilot

Bilaspur: Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha polling, Chhattisgarh state in charge of Congress party Sachin Pilot suggested that the mood in the country is changing and his party will get more seats here than the BJP.

“The mood in the country is one of change. People are saying that we have given them (BJP) a full majority government twice but they haven’t fulfilled their poll promises... I can sense a change in all those states where there is a bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress, especially in North India... I would say with all humility that the Congress will get more seats than the BJP here,” Pilot told ANI. Replying to a query, he said, “Congress has never secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh. But this time, the selection of our candidate, campaigning, manifesto, strategy and narrative is very positive. The workers are very enthusiastic.”.

Chhattisgarh has 11 Lok Sabha seats. As per the Election Commission, Chhattisgarh recorded a voter turnout of 76.24 percent in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The polling was peaceful and 102 villages in Bastar division witnessed polling in Lok Sabha for the first time. Voting in the remaining seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on May 7 in the third phase.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 9 of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the Congress had to settle for just 2 seats. (ANI)

Also Read: Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat

Also Watch: