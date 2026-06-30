MoS Margherita, Bihar Governor  to represent India at funeral ceremony of Ali Khamenei

NEW DELHI: Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent India at the funeral ceremony of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei next month, Iranian sources said.

According to the Iranian sources, the two dignitaries are expected to attend the funeral ceremonies in Iran on behalf of the Government of India, marking New Delhi's official representation at the event.

"Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita to attend the funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on behalf of the Indian government," the sources said.

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian had earlier sent a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral ceremonies for Khamenei. (ANI)

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