Mumbai: Hardik Pandya's Stepbrother Arrested For Duping Cricketer Of Rs 4.3 Crore

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, Vaibhav Pandya, the step brother of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, was apprehended by the Mumbai police after cheating them of nearly Rs 4.25 crore.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police department revealed that the Pandya Brothers, including Vaibhav, established a polymer business firm back in 2021 and Vaibhav took charge of its daily operations.

According to the officials, Vaibhav did not honor the terms of the agreement as he set up his own proprietorship firm in the same business (in some other person’s name) without the knowledge of the two Indian cricket brothers.