Mumbai: Hardik Pandya's Stepbrother Arrested For Duping Cricketer Of Rs 4.3 Crore

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, Vaibhav Pandya, the step brother of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, was apprehended by the Mumbai police after cheating them of nearly Rs 4.25 crore.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police department revealed that the Pandya Brothers, including Vaibhav, established a polymer business firm back in 2021 and Vaibhav took charge of its daily operations.
According to the officials, Vaibhav did not honor the terms of the agreement as he set up his own proprietorship firm in the same business (in some other person’s name) without the knowledge of the two Indian cricket brothers.
An EOW officer disclosed that later, Vaibhav allegedly siphoned off money from the LLP (limited liability partnership) firm and transferred that amount to his own firm.
Apart from this betrayal, Vaibhav also exceeded his due share in the firm by fraudulently increasing his profit percentage in the LLP firm and kept the Pandya brothers in the dark.
The concerned authorities found that the culprit allegedly forged signatures of the Pandya brothers on an LLP agreement to make this happen.
The officer went on to say that Vaibhav was supposedly confronted by one of the brothers after Hardik and Krunal came to know about their step-brothers fradulent activity.
Subsequently, Mumbai Police's EOW arm arrested Vaibhav on April 8 and produced him before a court that sent him to police custody till April 12.
Meanwhile, the investigators suspect the involvement of more individuals in assisting Vaibhav in committing this crime and more arrests are expected once their role in the case is ascertained, said on officer.
Vaibhav has been charged with cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, apart from other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
