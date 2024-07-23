Mumbai: INS Brahmaputra Damaged As Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ship, One Sailor Missing

MUMBAI: A fire erupted onboard the INS Brahmaputra, an Indian Navy warship, while it was undergoing maintenance at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, officials privy to the matter informed on Monday.
The navy said that a junior sailor has gone missing and rescue teams have launched a manhunt to trace his whereabouts.
As per officials, the fire broke out when the multi-role frigate was undergoing refit at the Naval Dockyard.
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will go to Mumbai to assess the situation on Tuesday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had been briefed by the Navy Chief about the damage inflicted by the accident on Monday evening.
The ship's crew managed to bring the fire under control with the assistance of firefighters from the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and other ships in the harbour.
Subsequently, preventive measures including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out," the navy said in a statement.
However, in the afternoon, the ship began to tilt severely to one side (port side). Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought back to an upright position.
"The INS Brahmaputra continued to list further alongside its berth and is currently resting on one side," sources added. No casualties have been reported in the incident.
The Indian Navy has ordered a probe to look into the matter.
ALSO READ: New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives at Ministry of Finance to Present Her Seventh Budget
ALSO WATCH: