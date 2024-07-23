Mumbai: INS Brahmaputra Damaged As Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ship, One Sailor Missing

MUMBAI: A fire erupted onboard the INS Brahmaputra, an Indian Navy warship, while it was undergoing maintenance at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, officials privy to the matter informed on Monday.

The navy said that a junior sailor has gone missing and rescue teams have launched a manhunt to trace his whereabouts.

As per officials, the fire broke out when the multi-role frigate was undergoing refit at the Naval Dockyard.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will go to Mumbai to assess the situation on Tuesday.