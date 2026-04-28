My hope of receiving justice has shattered: Kejriwal refuses to appear before Delhi HC Judge Swarana Kanta

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has decided not to appear before the High Court in the Delhi excise policy case, expressing complete distrust in Justice Swarana Kanta, according to party sources.

In a letter to Justice Swarana Kanta, Kejriwal made it clear will not appear before her, either personally or through a lawyer. He stated that he has decided to follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha.

"My hope of receiving justice from Justice Swarana Kanta Ji has been shattered. Therefore, I have decided to follow the path of Gandhiji's Satyagraha. Heeding the voice of my conscience, I have made a decision," Kejriwal said in the letter, as per AAP sources.

"I reserve the right to approach the Supreme Court to appeal against her verdict," he added.

This comes after the Delhi High Court dismissed his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta in the excise policy case. (ANI)

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