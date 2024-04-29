‘My name is the guarantee of security in the country’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in Karnataka

Davanagere: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his name is the guarantee of security in the country, adding it was his primary duty to protect the citizens of the nation.

Addressing a massive rally in Karnataka's Davanagere city, the Prime Minister said: "Modi is also a guarantee for development. You (people) have seen it in the last 10 years. 'Ghar mein ghus kar martai hai Modi' ... it is my primary duty to protect the citizens. People of Karnataka have been feeling that they are unsafe."

Criticising the Congress, PM Modi said the party was doing vote-bank politics despite the murder of a daughter in broad daylight -- referring to the murder of an MCA student and Congress leader's daughter, Neha Hiremath.

"Neha's murder is not an ordinary case. This is the result of appeasement. The Congress has joined hands with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) who are anti-nationals and involved in bomb blasts. The PFI is banned, and its leaders are jailed," PM Modi said.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said: "I will not bog down, I will fight for you. The Congress is dangerous. You (people) must be careful. The Congress wants to divide the country. Does the Congress and INDIA bloc have any name for the post of PM?

"They have a formula... if they come to power, everyone will get a one-year term for the post of PM. In that case, what would happen to this country? Do you want to waste your vote on that?" PM Modi wondered.

Further attacking the Congress, PM Modi said: "For decades, the schemes of the poor, SC, ST, OBC were the main sources of corruption for the Congress. One PM from the Congress had stated that if one rupee is released, only 15 paise reaches the poor. Who took away the rest?

"I closed more than 10 crore fake beneficiary accounts and started issuing money through direct benefit transfers," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that the day is not far when the internal strife within the Congress in Karnataka will come out in the open.

"One is trying to bring down another in the current Congress-led state government," PM Modi said. (IANS)

