Assam CM Announces Major Cabinet Shakeup by August 15

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to reshuffle his ministry by August 15 by adding at least three new members in preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said he was yet to discuss the matter with the BJP central leadership but intended to start the reconstruction in a month after the state deals with the current flood situation.

“We will restructure our ministry to prepare for new churches and new momentum for the 2026 Assembly elections,” Sarma said.