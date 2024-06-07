Assam CM Announces Major Cabinet Shakeup by August 15

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to reshuffle his ministry by August 15 by adding at least three new members in preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma said he was yet to discuss the matter with the BJP central leadership but intended to start the reconstruction in a month after the state deals with the current flood situation.
“We will restructure our ministry to prepare for new churches and new momentum for the 2026 Assembly elections,” Sarma said.
He indicated that although a final decision had not been made, the restructuring would begin in about a month and be completed by mid-August.
He disclosed that three new members would join the cabinet, filling two existing vacancies and another one expected to have fallen vacant after Assam Excise, Transport and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya's recent victory in Lok Sabha elections from Silchar.
The Assam chief minister clarified that all the present ministers will not be replaced, but their departmental responsibilities are likely to be reshuffled to bring new dynamism to the administration.
Addressing the media, the chief minister said, "A Congress candidate winning from Dhubri Lok Sabha seat this year by over one lakh votes is an ominous sign for the state. It shows vote bank of AIUDF." has turned to Congress." " . for the Congress en masse.This clearly bodes well for the future of the country, which has almost 40 per cent Muslim voters, how long will it work in some constituencies us by forming constituencies?"
The Chief Minister further said, "The government carries out developmental activities through the implementation of various schemes in all Muslim-dominated areas, as well as other areas of the state. However, development is not what they take into account. They think only on religious lines. This is also true that a section of Assamese Muslims voted for the BJP."
