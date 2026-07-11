National Green Tribunal (NGT) expands uranium contamination case to Delhi government, DPCC

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expanded proceedings in a suo motu matter concerning uranium contamination in groundwater, directing that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) be impleaded as respondents after taking note of a report indicating that 13 to 15 per cent of groundwater samples in Delhi were contaminated with uranium beyond permissible limits. A Bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad directed the Registry to issue notices to the newly added respondents, DPCC through its Member Secretary and the Delhi government through its Principal Secretary (Environment). The Tribunal also directed its office to place on record an Indian Express report dated November 28, 2025, which referred to findings of the Central Ground Water Board’s (CGWB) Annual Ground Water Quality Report 2025. (ANI)

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