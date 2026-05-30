National Green Tribunal (NGT) Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Rising Heatwave Threat Across India

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report highlighting the growing threat posed by intensifying heatwave conditions across large parts of the country and the need for region-specific climate adaptation strategies.

A Bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad observed that the news item titled "48 Degree Heat 360 Degree Plan" raises substantial environmental issues linked to climate change, rising temperatures, and anthropogenic activities.

According to the report, India continues to face increasingly intense heatwaves, affecting public health, livelihoods, agricultural productivity, water availability, power systems and the broader economy.

The latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department recorded temperatures touching 48 degrees Celsius in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, while several parts of north, west, central and peninsular India remained under severe heat stress.

The report highlighted that unlike floods, cyclones or earthquakes, heatwaves often go unnoticed despite affecting vast geographical areas for prolonged periods. It also emphasised the need for separate adaptation strategies for urban and rural areas.

In its order, the NGT recorded that cities tend to trap and retain heat because of dense concrete structures, limited vegetation, anthropogenic heat emissions and high energy consumption patterns, resulting in significantly warmer conditions, particularly during the night. In contrast, rural regions face prolonged heat exposure due to agricultural work, inadequate cooling infrastructure and limited institutional support, leading to severe thermal stress on communities. (IANS)

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