NCERT to restore original ‘Dancing Girl’ image in revised Class 9 textbook editions

NEW DELHI: Following criticism over the shaded depiction of the iconic 'Dancing Girl' figurine in a Class 9 textbook, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to replace the image with the original version in its arts education textbook.

NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani said that the issue was taken up immediately after it came to the organisation's notice, and the concerned department was directed to review the matter.

"As soon as the issue came to notice, the concerned department was directed to look into the matter. Following consultations with experts, the department is replacing the image of the Dancing Girl with its original version. The correction is being implemented immediately in the digital version of the textbook, while the revised print editions will carry the original version of the image," Saklani told ANI.

The clarification came after the altered depiction of the renowned Indus Valley Civilisation artefact in the newly introduced textbook drew criticism from academicians, some of whom described it as an act of censorship. (ANI)

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