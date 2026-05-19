NDA leaders hail Sweden’s highest honour conferred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: NDA leaders on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred Sweden's highest civilian honour, the 'Royal Order of the Polar Star' Commander Grand Cross, calling it a moment of pride and recognition for the entire nation.

Reacting to the honour, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said Prime Minister Modi is recognised as a global leader by other countries and seen as a ray of hope during times of crisis. "Every country sees PM Modi as the world's leader, and in a global crisis, PM Modi is seen as a ray of hope. This is not just the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the honour of the people of the country," Hussain told IANS.

BJP spokesperson R.P. Singh described the recognition as a reflection of India's growing stature on the global stage.

"That this is the 31st international honour received by the Prime Minister. He is being recognised for his work towards peace, and that India's global stature is now being acknowledged worldwide," Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also congratulated the Prime Minister on receiving the prestigious honour. "...I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister," Pathak said.

JD(U) Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the honour brought pride to every Indian citizen. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the democratically elected leader chosen by 140 crore people of this country. It is a matter of pride for the nation that he has been honoured with Sweden's Royal Order of the Polar Star. The leader of 140 crore Indians becoming a shining star for other nations is a matter of self-respect and pride for every citizen of India, irrespective of religion or caste," he told IANS. (IANS)

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