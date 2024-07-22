New Delhi: 913 Assurances by MPs in 3 Years, 330 Still Pending: L Murugan

NEW DELHI: In the last three calendar years Members of Parliament (MPs) have made total of 913 assurances, according to L Murugan Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs. Speaking to the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Murugan highlighted that while 583 of these assurances have been completed. 330 are still awaiting implementation.

Addressing supplementary questions in the Upper House. Murugan explained that the unfulfilled assurances could not be completed due to the necessity for policy changes and amendments. He noted that assurances are typically expected to be met within three months of being announced. But extensions were sought for those that remained incomplete.

Murugan provided a detailed breakdown of the assurances made across the last nine sessions of Parliament over the three-year period. The period typically comprises three sessions each year. "In the 253rd session of Parliament. 120 assurances were made. The subsequent sessions from 254 to 262 saw 105, 25 221, 70 95, 118 99, 0 and 60 assurances respectively," he elaborated.

Responding to inquiries from YSR Congress Party member Ryaga Krishnaiah Murugan discussed the Online Assurance Monitoring System (OAMS). It is software developed by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. He explained that all ministries have access to this system through unique IDs and passwords. It allows them to upload Implemented Reports, request the dropping of certain assurances and seek extensions for fulfilling others. The portal also provides necessary instructions for the timely implementation of assurances.

Murugan emphasized the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' efforts to remind all ministries and departments to expedite completion of pending assurances. "The ministry keeps reminding all the ministries/departments from time to time, regarding the expeditious completion of the pending assurances Auto-generated reminders are also sent every month to the concerned ministries/departments through this system" he added.