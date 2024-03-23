New Delhi: AAP Plans 'Explosive' Press Conference on Delhi Excise Policy Money Trail

New Delhi : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for a potentially revealing in a press conference in the wake of mounting tensions with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena took to social media to announce that the team intends to shed light on the strange money trails in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The announcement came after Kejriwal was remanded in ED custody till March 28 as an ongoing investigation into the laundering of implied cash components . Speaking to the media after the court verdict, Atishi pointed out that AAP does not agree with the verdict and vowed to explore all available legal avenues."We, very respectfully and humbly disagree with the verdict of the court." ED still has no evidence after 2 years of investigation by ED."

They have forced their own witnesses to make statements against Arvind Kejriwal.We will explore all possible legal avenues. Opposition groups are being targeted one by one and their leaders are being dragged to the courts. Arvind Kejriwal is still the CM of Delhi. There is no legislative recognition of him as CM. He hasn't been convicted yet," she said.

In solidarity and protest against Kejriwal's arrest, the AAP has planned to hold a 'gherava' (speech) at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on March 26. The momentum has continued with a series of arrests in the AAP party , with distinguished personalities like Manish Sisodia, writer.

Sanjay Singh is already in judicial custody in excise scheme cases.Kejriwal's fears coincide with ED arrest of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavita, signaling extended probe into money laundering charges a regarding induction excise policy is included in the To provide clarity on spad information is available, and can shed light on important perspectives on implied wealth services.