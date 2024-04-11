New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar Sacked Over 'Illegal Appointment'

NEW DELHI: Trouble seems to be mounting for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as Delhi vigilance department has now terminated the services of Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar on grounds of “illegal appointment”.

Delhi's Directorate of Vigilance has sacked the official and the order to remove him from his post was passed by YVVJ Rajshekhar, Special secretary, vigilance.

"The Competent Authority hereby terminates the engagement of Bibhav Kumar, in terms of the provisions of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, with immediate effect," the order reads.