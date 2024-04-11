New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar Sacked Over 'Illegal Appointment'

NEW DELHI: Trouble seems to be mounting for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as Delhi vigilance department has now terminated the services of Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar on grounds of “illegal appointment”.
Delhi's Directorate of Vigilance has sacked the official and the order to remove him from his post was passed by YVVJ Rajshekhar, Special secretary, vigilance.
"The Competent Authority hereby terminates the engagement of Bibhav Kumar, in terms of the provisions of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, with immediate effect," the order reads.
A 2007 case against Bibhav for ‘assault and use of criminal force to obstruct a public servant from doing his duty’ has been cited as the reason behind his sacking.
The vigilance department has said that employment of a private person is temporary and accused him of not doing a background check about his pending criminal case, if any.
Meanwhile, as per the order, a government employee going by the name of Mahesh Pal had accused Bibhav Kumar of obstructing him from discharging his duty and abusing him.
"The Station House Officer, Police Station, Sector-20 Noida, vide Letter dated 29.04.23 (Page 76/C) has informed that the FIR No. 102/2007 was filed on 25.01.2007 by the complainant Sh. Mahesh Pal who was posted at Development Authority, Sector 6, Noida. The said FIR was registered under Sections 353/504/506 of IPC against Sh. Rajeev Kwnar S’o Sh. Ram Kewal and Sh. Bibhay Kumar _S/o_ Sh. Maheshwar Roy for obstructing the complainant, a public servant, from discharging his duty and abusing/ threatening the complainant," stated the order.
Notably, Bibhav Kumar is set to challenge his termination from the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by the Vigilance Department, as per reports on Thursday.
Earlier in February, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also summoned Bibhav Kumar in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
