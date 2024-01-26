New Delhi: Banks Bracing For Long Weekend Due to Republic Day 2024

NEW DELHI: Banks are bracing for a long weekend as the services at private as well as public banks will remain shut on January 26 on account of India’s 75th Republic Day.

Besides regional and national holidays, banks observe a holiday on the second Saturday, fourth Saturday as well as on every Sunday.

Henceforth, banks in many states will witness three days of consecutive bank holidays this week since Republic Day will fall on Friday followed by a fourth Saturday and Sunday.