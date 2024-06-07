New Delhi: BJP-Led NDA Meeting To Be Held On June 7, Allies To Attend It

NEW DELHI: Days after the declaration of the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the newly elected MP's of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance bloc will likely meet in New Delhi on June 7 to unanimously elect Narendra Modi as their leader.
As per reports, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu instructed all the MP-elect of his party to attend NDA's crucial meeting in the national capital.
Notably, the TDP has performed exceptionally well in this election, emerging victorious in 16 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena collectively won the lion's share of 21 seats out of 25.
Apart from the TDP, the Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also emerged as a crucial alliance partner in the NDA coalition. The JD(U) has secured 12 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.
Although the BJP has not managed to cross the majority mark of 272 by its own, the NDA bloc has secured 293 seats, putting them in pole position to form the next government.
After Narendra Modi's election as the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance such as Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar are likely to join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him.
PM Modi will take the oath of office for his third consecutive term as prime minister at a swearing-in ceremony likely to be held on Sunday, June 9.
Meanwhile, the TDP and the JD(U) have clearly emerged as kingmakers and both the parties are bargaining hard for plum portfolios in the new cabinet.
They have also put forward a list of demands, which includes the TDP seeking a special status for revenue-starved Andhra Pradesh, which lost IT behemoth Hyderabad to Telangana during the state’s bifurcation in 2014.
On the other hand, Nitish Kumar, who will meet the 12 MP-elects of the JD(U) in Delhi on Friday morning, is likely to demand four ministerial berths and special status for the state where the NDA won 30 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats on offer.