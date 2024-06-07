New Delhi: BJP-Led NDA Meeting To Be Held On June 7, Allies To Attend It

PM Modi will take the oath of office for his third consecutive term as prime minister at a swearing-in ceremony likely to be held on Sunday, June 9.

Meanwhile, the TDP and the JD(U) have clearly emerged as kingmakers and both the parties are bargaining hard for plum portfolios in the new cabinet.

They have also put forward a list of demands, which includes the TDP seeking a special status for revenue-starved Andhra Pradesh, which lost IT behemoth Hyderabad to Telangana during the state’s bifurcation in 2014.

On the other hand, Nitish Kumar, who will meet the 12 MP-elects of the JD(U) in Delhi on Friday morning, is likely to demand four ministerial berths and special status for the state where the NDA won 30 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats on offer.